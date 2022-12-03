Prince William and Kate Middleton 'OPEN' to welcoming 4th child after George, Charlotte and Louis? FIND OUT

Another royal baby for Prince William and Kate Middleton ?! The Prince and Princess of Wales - who are currently busy with their Boston Tour - are parents to three children; Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. There's been a lot of talk about whether the royal couple is planning to expand their family and a US Weekly source has now disclosed what's on William and Kate's mind...

The aforementioned source revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton would welcome a 4th baby "with open arms.": "They're both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they'd welcome with open arms."

Prince William & Kate Middleton "Are Going With The Flow" on Family Planning

The source further shared, "Kate and William are going with the flow in that regard, so this is neither a priority nor something they've ruled out. As far as their friends and family are concerned it's very much a matter of watch this space."

In an earlier US Weekly report, another source had divulged how Kate Middleton "has been talking" about wanting another baby for a while now. Kate has reportedly "always wanted four children," and while William "was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm."

During an event in February, Kate Middleton quipped how her husband gets nervous and she gets "very broody" when she meets babies during royal engagements: "William always worried about me meeting under 1-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.'" A month before, upon seeing his wife holding an onlooker's baby, Prince William playfully joked to his staff: "Don't give my wife any more ideas!"