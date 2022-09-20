Prince William and Kate Middleton pen handwritten notes for the Queen in their final farewell
Prince William and Kate Middleton's handwritten notes for the Queen were placed on the coffin alongside the wreath during the late monarch's burial.
Prince William and Kate Middleton honoured late Queen Elizabeth II in a special manner as they penned handwritten notes for the late monarch that were placed on the coffin along with the wreaths. The note cards featuring William and Kate's monograms were seen placed on top of the Queen's coffin during the committal service at St. George's Chapel.
The new monarch, King Charles III was responsible for choosing the flowers that were included in the Queen’s state funeral like the blooms that were cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, the King’s country home. The King himself also wrote a letter to his late mother which was placed among the flowers and read, "In loving and devoted memory, Charles R."
As for the details of Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales' cards, the contents of it are unknown. Although previously, Prince William paid a touching tribute to his grandmother in a moving statement where he remembered her for being an "extraordinary leader" as well as his beloved "Grannie." The Prince of Wales honoured her by saying, "I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."
The Princess of Wales also paid tribute to the Queen in more subtle ways as she wore the iconic jewellery that belonged to the late monarch. Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest on September 19 alongside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip and her parents at the St. George's Chapel.
ALSO READ: Prince William invites Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to sit beside him at the Queen's funeral