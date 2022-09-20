Prince William and Kate Middleton pen handwritten notes for the Queen in their final farewell

Prince William and Kate Middleton honoured late Queen Elizabeth II in a special manner as they penned handwritten notes for the late monarch that were placed on the coffin along with the wreaths. The note cards featuring William and Kate's monograms were seen placed on top of the Queen's coffin during the committal service at St. George's Chapel.

The new monarch, King Charles III was responsible for choosing the flowers that were included in the Queen’s state funeral like the blooms that were cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, the King’s country home. The King himself also wrote a letter to his late mother which was placed among the flowers and read, "In loving and devoted memory, Charles R."