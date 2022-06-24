Prince William and Kate Middleton receive their first official joint portrait painted by artist Jamie Coreth

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently viewed a newly painted portrait of themselves by artist Jamie Coreth during a visit to Cambridgeshire. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were present at the Fitzwilliam Museum to witness the unveiling of their first official portrait together, a photo of which was also released on their Instagram account.

The portrait piece which was unveiled recently was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, which is held by the Cambridge Community Foundation. It has been painted by award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth. In the painting, William and Kate can be seen looking into the distance. The royal couple look dazzling with the Duchess of Cambridge wearing a green lurex Vampire's Wife midi dress, which happens to be an outfit she wore in Dublin in 2020. As for Prince William, the royal can be seen sharply dressed in a suit.

The portrait piece will be kept in the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum for at least three years and will be available for public viewing as per reports. As reported by People, the artist, Jamie Coreth responded to working on the piece and said, "It was the 'most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture. I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified."

William and Kate have been known to regularly attend royal tours including their recent visit to Cambridgeshire. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also made a visit to Wales earlier this month during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

