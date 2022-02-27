Prince William and Kate Middleton release statement expressing solidarity with people of Ukraine

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shown their support for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In a statement sent via Twitter on Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praised Ukraine and its leader in the face of Russian attacks.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future," the tweet reads. As per The Independent, The British royals' message of solidarity came only hours after Zelenskyy released a video on social media showing himself strolling through Kyiv streets following a night of artillery bombardment in various sections of the city, telling the public "I'm here."

Check out the Royal's post here:

Interestingly, the message also comes after a statement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have stepped down from royal responsibilities, criticising the invasion and said they "stand with the people of Ukraine." According to a representative for the couple's non-profit Archewell, the attack constituted a "breach of international and humanitarian law," and the pair encouraged world leaders to stand with the country under siege.

Meanwhile, for the third day in a row, Russian soldiers bombarded cities with artillery and cruise missiles. While violent street combat raged and inhabitants were ordered to seek refuge in Kyiv, Ukraine's president declared that the capital had not fallen. According to The Independent, refugees continued to surge through the western border, with 100,000 arriving in Poland in only two days.