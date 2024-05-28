Prince William And Kate Middleton Send Out Condolences Amid News of RAF Pilot Dying In A Spitfire

Princess and Prince Kate Middleton and Prince William are honoring a Royal Air Force pilot who passed away over the weekend. On Saturday, May 25, the couple shared a statement on social media after the RAF confirmed the pilot's death in a tragic accident near RAF Coningsby that day.

According to the Associated Press and the BBC, a World War II-era Spitfire fighter plane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) crashed. Princess Kate and Prince William expressed their sorrow in a statement, extending their thoughts to the pilot's family, the BBMF, and the RAF community. They signed the message W & C (William and Catherine).

RAF confirms squadron leader’s death in an accident

The recent update is on Sunday, May 26, RAF Group captain Robbie Lees, the commander of Display Air Wing, announced Squadron leader Mark Long's passing in an official statement. "It is with deep sadness to put a confirmation of the death of Squadron leader Mark Long."

He further continued to add, "Mark served as a Typhoon pilot at RAF coningsby and spent the last four years as a pilot with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. He was a valued friend, colleague, and dedicated aviator. He will be missed by everyone who remained in touch with him or knew him."

However, to put a stop to ongoing speculation, Lees confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the tragic event was ongoing. "The RAF will refrain from commenting on the accident until the investigation is complete, and we urge others not to speculate," the message stated. "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the RAF personnel and our emergency services colleagues for their prompt response," the statement concluded.

RAF bond of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's

RAF group captain Robin Lees shared, “Our thoughts are with Mark's family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them. We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this tragic and difficult period."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a strong bond with the RAF. When we went back in time, we came to know that Prince William served as an RAF search and rescue pilot at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales, from 2010 to 2013.

In August 2023, it was announced that the Prince of Wales became Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Valley, and Princess Kate was named Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby.

In 2008, Queen Elizabeth appointed Prince William as Honorary Air Commandant at RAF Coningsby. Last year, Kate took over his role.

