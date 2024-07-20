Prince William And Kate Middleton Set To Hire New Staff; Here's The Special Skill They Require

Prince William and Kate Middleton are willing to expand their Kensington Palace staff with a new member tasked with a special duty. The royal couple intends to strengthen their relations with the nation their royal titles are tied to– Wales, assisted by this potential staff member.

A job posting shared for the role detailed the responsibilities and prerequisites an ideal candidate must possess to succeed as the Prince and Princess of Wales’ assistant secretary.

Prince William and Kate Middleton make room for a special staff

Prince William, and Kate Middleton, both 42, are looking forward to a new assistant private secretary bearing unique skills, who shall join their official office in Kensington Palace as a key member overseeing their relations with Wales.

"The Assistant Private Secretary for Wales & U.K. will lead the planning and delivery for most of TRH’s public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and contribute to the development of the Household’s strategy to maximize impact across the constituent nations of the U.K., with a particular focus on Wales,” the job description posted on the official site of Royal Vacancies stated. The application deadline passed on 19 July and is now closed for new applicants.

The “exciting opportunity” requires potential candidates to possess exceptional organizational and communication skills, and they must be able to build productive relationships in varied settings. They must also have an extensive knowledge of Welsh communities and the nation’s official affairs.

However, the most practical and “essential” skill mentioned for the role is the ability to speak conversational Welsh whereas fluent written and spoken Welsh is “desirable. The stated information will effectively help the Prince and Princess of Wales to achieve their objectives set for the U.K. nation.

Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton keen on Wales?

Besides bearing the royal titles of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the nation has a special place in the royal couple’s hearts. Prince William and Middleton resided in the country, that lies in the west of England, as a newly-married couple, per People.

The royal couple lived in Wales before and after their 2011 wedding and also spent the first few months as new parents following the birth of Prince George two years later.

Prince William was the first royal since Henry VII from the 1400s, to reside in Wales as he trained to be a helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force. He worked for the RAF’s Search and Rescue Force as an air-sea pilot after completion of his formal training in Anglesey, Wales.

Additionally, Middleton made her first royal outing while living there following her introduction to the British Royal family. To surmise, the Prince and Princess of Wales had built a thriving life in the historic country known as “the land of the castles.”

Years later, the royal couple have preserved their affection for the British nation and plan to solidify their place in its historical roots by driving significant change and impact for the Welsh people.

King Charles was formerly named the Prince of Wales for 64 years before his coronation as the monarch following Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022.

