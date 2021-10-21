Prince William and Kate Middleton share RARE moments of PDA during Earthshot Prize Awards; See Pics

The Cambridges have recently shared some never-seen-before pictures of the couple from Earthshot Prize Awards. In the pictures, Prince William and Kate Middleton are being all lovey-dovey towards each other, and the snaps have been posted from the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram account.

In the first picture, Prince William is looking back at Kate as they pass through a curtain. The next picture is of the Duke standing alone backstage, and the final picture shows the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge flaunting their love in monochrome as Kate rests her hand on her husband's back and William leans in closer to talk to her. The pictures have been taken during the 'green carpet' event and during the main event. "Behind the scenes at the first ever @EarthshotPrize Awards," the caption reads.

Take a look at the post:

For the unversed, Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize with the help of The Royal Foundation to motivate activists in tackling environmental challenges. With the help of the awards, each recipient was honoured with £1 million to work on innovative solutions for environmental problems. The Cambridge royals were spotted wearing recycled formal clothes for the event, as Prince William sported a green velvet blazer and Middleton wore a lilac Alexander McQueen gown which she had dressed up in previously during the 2011 BAFTA Brits to Watch event.

The awards ceremony was also attended by Emma Watson and Emma Thompson, as presenters. Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Shawn Mendes, were among some of the acts that performed during the event.

