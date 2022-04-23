Prince William and Kate Middleton share rare snaps of Prince Louis to mark his 4th birthday; See

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child, Prince Louis, turned four on Saturday, and the proud parents celebrated by sharing four new images of the little prince. The photographs, taken by Kate earlier this month at the family's country home in Norfolk, show Prince Louis playing in the sand.

Louis, who has a strong similarity to both his brother Prince George, 8, and sister Princess Charlotte, 6, dashes in front of the camera with a grin on his face and a cricket ball in his hand. "4 years old tomorrow!" William and Kate captioned the post in honour of Louis' birthday on their official social media account. However, as per PEOPLE, the family of four regularly visits the beaches of North Norfolk, which are just a short drive from their Anmer Hall house. Last year, William and Kate uploaded a cute family video of their kids climbing beach dunes and toasting marshmallows over a fire.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis has been preparing for royal life and stealing the show since he was a child. He made his red carpet debut in December 2020 on a family night out at the theatre, and he had his first public speaking appearance with his older siblings in October 2020, asking Sir David Attenborough his very own animal question in a video broadcast on social media.

Perhaps his most famous event to date was his appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour, the annual public commemoration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday, in June 2019. His exuberant waving and pointing at the jets passing above was a show-stopping moment that even his parents couldn't help giggling at. Interestingly, Louis is expected to make another Trooping the Colour appearance in June, when the royal family gathers for the event as part of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which honour her record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

