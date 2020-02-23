Prince William and Kate Middleton to 'snub' Prince Harry by not attending Invictus Games in May?

While there could be multiple reasons for Prince William skipping the annual games, latest reports say that William is not snubbing Prince Harry.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to host their final few royal public arrangements, they will still be coming back to be part of the the 2020 Invictus Games which was started by Prince Harry in 2015. The annual games which are held for wounded military personnel will be held in May in Netherlands. However, unlike every year, Harry's brother Prince William and Kate Middleton may not be in attendance this year.

Harry had publicly acknowledged last year that there was indeed a rift between him and William. Months later, Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from royal duties in January 2020. While these could be the reasons for William skipping it, latest reports say that William is not snubbing Prince Harry.

A source quoted in The Sun said, "William had not been expected to attend even before the news broke about Harry and Meghan's decision to step away from public life. So it is highly unlikely that he and Kate will be a part of the event in any way."

The insider added, "But it isn't a snub. The entire royal family remains hugely supportive and very proud of Harry's work on Invictus and think it is a wonderful event." Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry will also be dropping the word "Royal" for their non-profit organisation, the couple announced on Friday. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' in any territory post spring 2020," the spokesperson said.

