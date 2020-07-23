Prince William and Kate Middleton threw a camping themed party to celebrate Prince George’s 7th birthday

The Cambridges celebrated Prince George’s 7th birthday by throwing the young heir an outdoor BBQ camping-themed party in their country home in Norfolk, England.

To celebrate Prince George’s 7th birthday, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Duchess Kate threw a fun outdoor party for their eldest son, reports US Weekly. A source spoke to the platform and revealed that “William and Kate organized a small camping-themed BBQ party for George.” The source also revealed that the duchess’ parents, Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton, were able to “join in on the fun” as guests. “George adores his grandparents and wanted them to be there.”

William, 38, set up tents in the garden of the Cambridges’ country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England, where they have been quarantined amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “He and Kate surprised the birthday boy with a yurt as his gift, and he received a new bicycle from Charlotte and Louis,” the source told US Weekly. “William wants to keep the kids busy over the summer holidays, so he’s planning to build furniture for the yurt with George.”

In addition to giving their big brother a bike, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, “helped Kate bake a chocolate sponge cake for George and decorated it with sprinkles, lollipops and colourful candy,” the source adds. Kensington Palace celebrated George’s birthday on Wednesday by releasing two new photos of him taken by Kate. The future king had a big smile on his face in both pictures and looked all grown up in a green polo and a camouflage T-shirt.

Previously it was suggested by Royal expert Ingrid Seward, that the Cambridges might break royal tradition and not send Prince George to a boarding school to protect the young heir’s happiness.

