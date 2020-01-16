Prince William and Kate Middleton try their hands at making kulfi milkshake during royal visit; See Pics

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their way to one of the UK’s most diverse cities -- Bradford on Wednesday for their first joint engagement of the year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton returned to their royal duties amid the #Megxit drama. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their way to one of the UK’s most diverse cities -- Bradford on Wednesday for their first joint engagement of the year. The couple met and interacted with different associations who are working towards the betterment of the community. They also shared pictures as well as videos of the visit and shared some adorable moments on Instagram. Kate and William visited two Khidmat Centres which help the most vulnerable members of the community from minority ethnic backgrounds.

At the centre, the couple also interacted with children and toddlers as they took part in a workshop which uses music and play to support children’s social, emotional and physical development, and support adult self esteem. They also reminisced their royal tour of Pakistan as they visited an Asian restaurant. At the eatery, William and Kate had a fun time as they tried their hands at making mango and kulfi milkshakes. They took some help from students of Bradford College who are on a kitchen apprenticeship scheme at the restaurant.

Take a look at William and Kate's first joint engagement of the year below:

While the couple went about their royal engagements, Prince Harry kept it low-key in the UK. However, his wife Meghan Markle, who is currently in Canada, visited a women's centre there and interacted with them for noteworthy cause. Kate recently celebrated her 38th birthday on 9 January, a day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's bombshell announcement.

Read More