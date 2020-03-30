Prince William and Kate Middleton urge people to focus on mental health amid Coronavirus lockdown

Amid Coronavirus crisis, Prince William and Kate Middleton are urging people to take care of their mental health. Read on to know more.

As people worry about their physical health amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Prince William and Kate Middleton are urging people to focus on their mental health. The royal couple took to their twitter handle to spread some awareness about mental health. “The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health. By taking simple steps each day we can all be better prepared for the times ahead,” the Tweet read.

The Tweet included a link that directed people to an advisory by the UK government, which included tips for slowing the spread of COVID-19. On the site, the government noted that people can only step out of their homes if they need to buy groceries, health reasons, and work, if they don’t have the option of working from home. It also suggested maintaining 6 feet distance from people. And of course, asked people to maintain hygiene and regularly wash hands.

The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health. By taking simple steps each day we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.https://t.co/7WNdKBbFyT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 29, 2020

It also stressed on the importance of mental wellbeing. “Maintaining relationships with people you trust is important for your mental wellbeing. Your physical health has a big impact on how you are feeling emotionally and mentally. Good-quality sleep makes a big difference to how you feel mentally and physically, so it’s important to get enough. Spending time in green spaces can benefit both your mental and physical wellbeing. You may be worried about work and money if you have to stay home – these issues can have a big impact on your mental health,” the guidelines suggested.

