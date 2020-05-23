Prince William and Kate Middleton win hearts as they join nursing home residents to play virtual Bingo; WATCH

Prince William and Kate Middleton have recently indulged in a virtual bingo session with the residents of a nursing home. Check out the video.

The Royal Family of the United Kingdom has been in the news for quite some time. While the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world hard but at the same time there was something else that affected the Royal Family too and that was the sudden exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their royal duties. To add to their woes, Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 that worried everyone. However, Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying to keep the spirits alive.

This is evident from a recent virtual chat between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with a few residents and frontline workers of a nursing home. Not only that, but the royal couple is seen playing Bingo with them on the video call which is an unmissable sight. Their hilarious conversations in between light up the entire environment as is evident from the video that has now been shared on social media too.

Check out the video below:

This is not the first time that the royal couple has been indulged in virtual calls. They have been hosting such calls for a very long time so as to lend a helping hand in the midst of the Coronavirus crisis that has gripped the entire world in its clutches. Kate Middleton and Prince Williams are currently residing at the Sandringham House along with their children, Prince George, Prince Loius, and Princess Charlotte. As for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the ex-royal couple is currently staying in Tyler Perry’s residence situated at Beverly Hills, California.

