Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday

On Meghan Markle's 41st birthday, Kate Middleton and Prince William took to their Instagram stories to wish the Duchess of Sussex. The pair posted the same blessing on their combined Twitter account as well. They simply captioned a photo of the Suits star that was clicked at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, "Wishing a happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!"

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles also took to Twitter to congratulate the royal as they wrote, "Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" while attaching a snap from the same event. The picture the royals used in their messages for Markle was taken from the same event which was the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral where she appeared in a royal event for the first time with her husband Prince Harry by her side after the pair's exit from the royal family in 2020.

During the National Service of Thanksgiving event, the couple stood out as they reunited with the royal family and visibly were seated opposite the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The couple instead sat beside Harry’s cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Throughout the event, Meghan did not interact with Kate Middleton or Prince William at any point.

Meanwhile, the appearance of Harry and Meghan at the event did cause a stir among the public as they remain divided in their opinion of the two and their decision to leave the royal family and duties. The divide was quite obvious when as the pair stepped out of the cathedral, they were met with both applause and boos.

