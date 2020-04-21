Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Queen Elizabeth on her 94th birthday with a sweet post

Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their Twitter account to share a birthday wish for the Queen on her 94th birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished Queen Elizabeth on her 94th birthday in a sweet post. Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their Twitter account to share the birthday wish for the Queen on her 94th birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a picture that features them and the Queen. The fans and followers of the Royal family were delighted to see the picture and the birthday wish for Queen Elizabeth. Due to the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic, the Queen chose to celebrate her birthday with absolutely no fanfare or celebrations whatsoever.

Unlike the previous years, when the country used to celebrate the Queen's birthday with fanfare and a traditional gun salute ceremony. But, this year in a statement, it was mentioned that Queen Elizabeth and the Royal family will not be celebrating the former's birthday, and there will be no gun salute. The UK is facing a tough task of battling the spread of the COVID-19. The world is fighting the global outbreak of Coronavirus and the UK is among the nations which were severely affected. The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson tested positive for the Coronavirus and Prince Charles also got infected by the COVID-19.

The news of Prince Charles testing positive for Coronavirus came as a shock to many followers of the Royal family who immediately wished the Prince of Wales a speedy recovery. The family issued a statement that they are with the people in the fight against COVID-19 which took many lives and has impacted the lives of people across the globe.

