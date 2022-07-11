Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George makes his debut at Wimbledon

On Day 14 of Wimbledon, Prince William and Kate Middleton brought along a special guest with them to the game. On Sunday, the couple was accompanied at the Royal stands by their eldest son Prince George who made his debut at the event. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already made their appearances at the event this year as previously Kate went viral for waving and sending a flying kiss to her parents in the stands who were also attending.

The 8-year-old royal was dressed formally for his first appearance at the men's final. He wore a crisp blue suit paired with a white button-up and a matching striped blue necktie. He sat in between his two parents at the Royal box as he keenly watched defending champion Novak Djokovic play against Nick Kyrgios. Complimenting her son's look, Kate sported a blue polka dot co-ord with a blouse on top and a skirt on the bottom as she let her hair down and completed her ensemble with a pair of black sunglasses. Prince William, on the other hand, donned a beige checkered blazer on top of his blue shirt and a simple necktie with a pair of blue pants.

George, who is known to be a sports fan, eagerly watched the game as he displayed an array of emotions while taking in the engaging match. He was captured talking to his father and mother at times as his curiosity prompted him to ask questions. While a few days ago, Kate was all over the Internet as she greeted her parents on the stands, this time in a sweet moment she motioned towards the Duke and her son to greet her parents Carole and Michael Middleton who were seated a few rows away.

