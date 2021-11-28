Prince William and Kate Middleton's stay at Prince Harry's home during US visit 'unlikely', says royal expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set to make a US visit in 2022 and it will be their first one since 2014. Ever since it was confirmed by Prince William in October that his environmental initiative, The Earthshot Prize, will hold its second annual awards ceremony in the United States in 2022, there have been speculations about whether the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will stay at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home.

According to US Weekly, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti claims that it is extremely "unlikely" that the royal siblings will have a family reunion at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's California residence. He said, "If they get invited and they decline, it seems petty and nasty. And if they don’t get invited, it seems petty and nasty from the other side. And if they do accept such an invitation and something goes terribly wrong, that seems like a bad idea. I can’t quite see how this would work."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in March 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family. Ever since then, Prince Harry has made two UK visits including one for his grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral and the second one in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana's statue unveiling event.

As for Prince William and Kate Middleton's upcoming US visit, it will be interesting to see if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge finally meet the newest member of Prince Harry's family, his daughter Lilibet Diana who was born in June this year.

