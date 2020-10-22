Prince William and Prince Charles’ Christmas photo from 2019 was to send Prince Harry ‘a message’?

Prince William and Prince Charles’ with Prince George and Queen Elizabeth Christmas photo from 2019 was reportedly to send Prince Harry “a message.”

In 2019, the royal family released a slightly infamous photo for the holidays of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George (the line of succession), and there were rumours about Prince Harry being missing from the photo. At the time, The Times reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were upset about the photo, and saw it as a "signal that they were being excluded from royal life."

And now according to the drama-filled book Battle of Brothers by royal historian Robert Lacey via Us Weekly, writer Lacey reports that while the idea for the photo was Prince Charles', William wanted to use it to "send a message" to Harry.

“According to insiders, this formal photograph, taken in the Buckingham Palace Throne Room a week before Christmas 2019, was the idea of Prince Charles, anxious to promote his cause of the ‘slimmed-down monarchy.’ Palace sources have also let it be known that the plan of depicting the direct line of royal succession was enthusiastically supported by Prince William, who was not saying anything for the record—but who wanted to send his younger brother a message.”

