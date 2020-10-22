  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prince William and Prince Charles’ Christmas photo from 2019 was to send Prince Harry ‘a message’?

Prince William and Prince Charles’ with Prince George and Queen Elizabeth Christmas photo from 2019 was reportedly to send Prince Harry “a message.”
8371 reads Mumbai
Prince William wanted to send Prince Harry ‘a message’ with Christmas photoPrince William and Prince Charles’ Christmas photo from 2019 was to send Prince Harry ‘a message’?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In 2019, the royal family released a slightly infamous photo for the holidays of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George (the line of succession), and there were rumours about Prince Harry being missing from the photo. At the time, The Times reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were upset about the photo, and saw it as a "signal that they were being excluded from royal life." 

 

And now according to the drama-filled book Battle of Brothers by royal historian Robert Lacey via Us Weekly, writer Lacey reports that while the idea for the photo was Prince Charles', William wanted to use it to "send a message" to Harry.

 

“According to insiders, this formal photograph, taken in the Buckingham Palace Throne Room a week before Christmas 2019, was the idea of Prince Charles, anxious to promote his cause of the ‘slimmed-down monarchy.’ Palace sources have also let it be known that the plan of depicting the direct line of royal succession was enthusiastically supported by Prince William, who was not saying anything for the record—but who wanted to send his younger brother a message.”

 

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth & Prince William’s outing without masks distresses fans; Buckingham Palace ensures public

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :US Weekly, Getty Images,

You may like these
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle tried concealing Archie’s birth; Prince William didn't like their manoeuvres?
Prince William, Kate Middleton share an adorable photo to wish Prince Harry on his birthday; Meghan Markle MIA
Prince William & Prince Harry come together amidst rumoured feud to honour Princess Diana’s legacy
Kate Middleton devastated by the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry?
Meghan Markle, Harry's biography makes SHOCKING claims on Duchess's life, Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince Harry accused of mishandling USD 366,000 worth of royal funds; Duke of Sussex SLAMS 'offensive' claims

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement