Prince William and Prince Harry divide Princess Diana’s memorial fund assets? Find Out

Prince William and Prince Harry have agreed to split the assets from the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund between their own charities. The move was said to mark the “divisions” between the brothers as their lives drift further apart since Prince Harry quit royal life in March and relocated to LA with wife Meghan Markle. A source via Mirror said, “This is a hugely symbolic moment. Ever since Harry and Meghan announced their decision to seek a different life, these kinds of decisions would need to be made. It’s another symbol of the divisions between the boys who were once so close.

Documents reveal an agreement was signed last December between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the now-defunct Sussex Royal foundation. The Royal Foundation charity assumed legal control of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund in 2013 to safeguard income. The fund is no longer actively fundraising but occasionally gets legacies and donations, with the bulk of its cash originally going to causes chosen by William, 38, and Harry, 35.

The Royal Foundation operated under the names of the Sussexes and Cambridges until June last year, when Harry and Meghan said they would split. It became the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, while the Sussex Royal Foundation was set up. Harry and Meghan shut Sussex Royal after the Queen banned them from using the term “Royal”. They are now setting up a US non-profit called Archewell after son Archie’s name.

The Royal Foundation’s report and consolidated financial statements for 2019 reveal it received 21,346 Pounds from The Diana fund. Sussex Royal got 145,000 Pounds to fund its set-up with a further 100,000 Pounds going to Travalyst, Harry’s ecotravel firm. Archewell and Travalyst will get no more Diana fund cash as neither is a UK-registered charity.

