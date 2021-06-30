Prince William and Prince Harry to RECONCILE in private meeting following Princess Diana statue unveiling?

According to a source report, Prince William and Prince Harry may be headed on the road to reconciliation after paying tribute to their late mother Princess Diana with a statue unveiled in The Princess of Wales' honour.

All anyone is going to be talking about tomorrow is Prince William and Prince Harry, who are set to publicly reunite for the first time since their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April at their late mother Princess Diana statue unveiling. According to a report by The Telegraph, via Page Six, William and Harry may be heading on the road to reconciliation as a private meeting will be held between the siblings following what will definitely be an emotional event.

It will be after the low-key event in Kensington Palace Gardens, where the "beautiful" and "informal" memorial to Diana will be revealed, that William and Harry will be gathering with immediate family. A source revealed that The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex will be "putting on a brave face for the event like they did at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral" and that "they both know it is not about them but remembering the late princess."

Here's hoping that Princess Diana is the key to her precious sons' heartfelt reconciliation!

While those expected to be in attendance include Diana's brother Earl Spencer and sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, two prominent figures who will be MIA from the ceremony will be Kate Middleton and Prince Charles. It's reported that The Duchess of Cambridge was cut from the guest list in accordance with keeping numbers down due to COVID-19 protocols.

However, a Page Six insider believes it's the "perfect excuse" so "that the Sussex drama does not overshadow this important moment of remembrance to" Diana. The source added, "They are planning a private family visit with their children, and that private moment is far more important than the public rhetoric." Nonetheless, family sources believe that Kate being MIA will be "telling on so many levels"

On the other hand, Charles will not be a part of the ceremony honouring his late ex-wife as there's an unfortunate clash in the royal diaries and The Prince of Wales will be in Scotland around the same time as the statue unveiling. There's also the element of "old wounds" likely to be resurfaced as an insider told the UK Times, "It brings back memories for him; happy, sad, regretful. Since Diana's death, he has felt it's best to keep those memories to himself and leave his sons to it."

For the unversed, the brothers had commissioned a statue to be installed as a tribute to their beloved mum in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been Diana's 60th birthday. The statue has been sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley, whose also the sculptor behind Queen Elizabeth's image which is used to decorate all British coins since 1998.

As for Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex is staying back in her and Harry's Montecito mansion in Los Angeles along with their children - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4.

