Prince William and Prince Harry spoke about THIS at Prince Philip’s funeral according to lip reader

A lip reader recently revealed what royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry spoke about during Prince Philip’s tragic funeral. Scroll down to see what it was.

Prince Philip’s funeral was a sad event, but fans were happy to see the royal family reunite with Prince Harry. Royal watchers specially rejoiced when Prince William and Prince Harry walked together after the funeral of Prince Philip. This was the first time the brothers were seen together since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made some shocking claims about the royal family in a bombshell interview.

The brothers, who hadn’t seen each other in a year, were separated by their cousin while walking in the funeral procession before the service and then they were seated on opposite sides of the chapel. Now, a lip reader has assessed what the brothers were saying to each other as they left the funeral service. According to both Page Six and Express, Prince William said to his brother, “Yes, it was great, wasn’t it,” and Harry reportedly replied “it was as he wanted it.” At one moment, Prince William apparently said, it was an “absolutely beautiful service, ah, the music.”

As per a source, with Harry and William remaining cordial during the televised funeral service, it paved the way for Charles to join his sons when everyone had left. Harry and William arrived at the Quadrangle together while the rest of the family chatted on the lawn, away from the TV cameras. Charles, along with Camilla, who had led the royal family on the walk back, strolled across the grass to have a word with the princes as the rest of the family members split into small groups and spoke two meters apart without their mask, offering "solidarity" and "comfort." As for The Queen, she retired to her private apartments immediately after the service with her Lady-in-Waiting Lady Susan Hussey.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry has a lengthy two hour chat with Prince William and Prince Charles post Prince Philip's funeral?

Share your comment ×