Prince William And Prince Harry To Be At The Same Event But Won’t Meet? Here’s What We Know

Prince Harry and Prince William are both backing a shared cause: honoring the achievements of young individuals in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana. However, the distant brothers are scheduled to make separate appearances at the Diana Award legacy event in London on Thursday evening.

Prince William will deliver a speech and present awards to young participants during the event, whereas Prince Harry, aged 39, will engage in video meetings with the honorees at a later time.

What is the shared cause of the Royal Family?

In a glamorous event held at London's Science Museum, the Diana Award, the sole charitable organization bearing Princess Diana's name, is recognizing 20 individuals from its cohort of young achievers as Legacy Award recipients. This ceremony commemorates the charity's 25th anniversary, established two years after the princess's tragic passing in a car accident in 1997.

Prince William is participating in the event alone, as his wife Kate Middleton remains in recovery following her scheduled abdominal surgery on January 16th.

Following the main event's conclusion, Prince Harry will engage in conversations with the young honorees from his residence in California. The Diana Award informed PEOPLE magazine that Harry "will play a significant role in our Legacy Awards festivities, which unfold throughout this week. He is slated to virtually connect with the award winners on the same evening of the awards to honor their achievements.

On Thursday evening, Prince William is scheduled to engage with key staff and supporters of the Diana Award before participating in the ceremony. In the event, he will learn about the recipients' work, deliver a brief speech, and present Legacy Awards to this year's winners, as stated by his office at Kensington Palace.

The recipients of this year's Legacy Awards hail from various parts of the globe, including the U.S., Australia, Bangladesh, the Cayman Islands, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Romania, the UAE, and the U.K.

The palace emphasized that the award recognizes the accomplishments of 20 exceptional young leaders who inspire the next generation to follow in the footsteps of Diana, Princess of Wales, and make a positive impact on the world.

The brothers have attended events together before

In the previous year, the brothers participated in an event celebrating the young changemakers recognized by the Diana Award. Prince Harry was present at an event in Los Angeles, engaging in a Q&A session, while Prince William contributed with a recorded video message.

"What unites them is their courage, compassion and relentless dedication to improving the lives of others," William said at the time. "Today, we recognize the power of all young people—the power to challenge the status quo, to confront injustice and to inspire meaningful change."

