Prince William and Prince Harry walk side-by-side in emotional procession for Queen's funeral
Estranged brothers Prince William and Prince Harry once again take each other's side at the late Queen's funeral procession.
For the second time, the brothers reunited. After Prince William and Prince Harry accompanied each other at the late Queen's procession to Westminster Hall a few days ago, they are once again at each other's side before the Queen's coffin is taken to her burial place which will be Windsor Castle where she will be laid beside her late husband Prince Philip.
The brothers joined one another as they walked behind the Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey for her funeral service. Although the brothers have yet to interact with each other at these public events, they were walking side-by-side at the emotional procession where it was apparent that all mourners were inches away from breaking down. Alongside the royal brothers were other royals who have been part of the Queen's last moments including Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and the newly-appointed King Charles III.
Beside Prince Harry was Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips while Prince William was accompanied by his oldest son Prince George. The women of the family were also part of the procession as they followed behind in cars. Though, later at the funeral service, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's seating arrangement raised some keen eyebrows as they were located far apart from Prince William and his family in the front row. Harry and Meghan were squished in the side of the second row alongside their cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank. This arrangement might simply be because of the difference in their ranks but royalists nonetheless picked out the minute details of the situation.
