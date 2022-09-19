Prince William and Prince Harry walk side-by-side in emotional procession for Queen's funeral

For the second time, the brothers reunited. After Prince William and Prince Harry accompanied each other at the late Queen's procession to Westminster Hall a few days ago, they are once again at each other's side before the Queen's coffin is taken to her burial place which will be Windsor Castle where she will be laid beside her late husband Prince Philip.

The brothers joined one another as they walked behind the Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey for her funeral service. Although the brothers have yet to interact with each other at these public events, they were walking side-by-side at the emotional procession where it was apparent that all mourners were inches away from breaking down. Alongside the royal brothers were other royals who have been part of the Queen's last moments including Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and the newly-appointed King Charles III.