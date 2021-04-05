Prince William and Prince Harry will sign off on late mum Diana's sculpture set to be unveiled in London.

Princess Diana's sculpture will be installed and unveiled in the Sunken Garden, London, on what would have been Princess of Wales' 60th birthday this year.

Several international reports had earlier revealed that Prince William and Prince Harry will be putting aside their differences and coming together for the unveiling of their late mum Princess Diana's statue in London in July. Now, according to latest reports, the brothers have finalised on the design for Diana's sculpture and they will be signing off on the same.

For the unversed, Diana's sculpture will be installed and unveiled in the Sunken Garden, London, on what would have been Princess of Wales' 60th birthday. A latest report in The Sun revealed that Harry and William have agreed on the final design. The sculpture will be designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and will be unveiled on 1 July.

A source close to Ian Rank-Broadley revealed to The Sun that the brothers will be signing off on it too. “It will have been signed off by William and Harry, that much I do know,” the source said. However, it is not yet clear if Prince Harry will travel to the UK for the same.

Ever since Prince Harry stepped back from his senior role as working member of the royal family, he has not yet returned to the UK thanks to the Covid 19 pandemic. Harry along with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison have shifted base and settled in Montecito, California. All eyes will be on Prince Harry to see if he does return to the UK for Princess Diana's statue unveiling.

