Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has 'turned a new page' since Princess Diana statue unveiling?

Princess Diana may have indeed been the key factor to end the feud between her loving sons Prince William and Prince Harry! According to US Weekly, William and Harry's broken relationship is mending after the brothers reunited for the statue unveiling as a tribute to their late mother. It was on July 1, which would have been The Princess of Wales' 60th birthday, that William and Harry jointly unveiled the statue in her honour installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London.

On the morning before the statue unveiling, a source revealed to US Weekly that William and Harry spent it "looking through old keepsakes, notes from Diana and bonding." As for their current relationship, the insider disclosed, "They have absolutely turned a new page in their relationship and have started the healing. Everyone around them was thrilled to see how close they were on the day of the statue unveiling." You could sense the united front between William and Harry not just physically but also through their joint statement about the deeply emotional occasion dedicated to their beloved mum.

William and Harry's statement reads: "Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy. Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive. — Prince William and Prince Harry"

