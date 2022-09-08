Prince William arrives at Balmoral Castle with Prince Andrew and Edward amid the Queen's health issues

As news of the Queen's deteriorating health reaches royal years, all members of the family make their way to the Queen's Castle in Balmoral. In shots captured out the Balmoral Castle, Prince William was seen on the steering wheel of a green Range Rover accompanied by his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward alongside his wife Sophie.

On Thursday, concern for the Queen's health raised public fear as it was announced by Buckingham Palace that the Queen was being kept at Balmoral under medical supervision as per the advice of her doctors. The 96-year-old royal had been combating medical inconveniences since last year and had even cancelled her virtual meeting with the Privy Council on Wednesday after she received advice to rest from her doctors. Ahead of Prince William's wagon, Prince Charles had already travelled to Balmoral with his wife Camilla to see his mother.