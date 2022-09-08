Prince William arrives at Balmoral Castle with Prince Andrew and Edward amid the Queen's health issues
The Royal family gathers at Balmoral Castle amid news of the Queen's faltering health.
As news of the Queen's deteriorating health reaches royal years, all members of the family make their way to the Queen's Castle in Balmoral. In shots captured out the Balmoral Castle, Prince William was seen on the steering wheel of a green Range Rover accompanied by his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward alongside his wife Sophie.
On Thursday, concern for the Queen's health raised public fear as it was announced by Buckingham Palace that the Queen was being kept at Balmoral under medical supervision as per the advice of her doctors. The 96-year-old royal had been combating medical inconveniences since last year and had even cancelled her virtual meeting with the Privy Council on Wednesday after she received advice to rest from her doctors. Ahead of Prince William's wagon, Prince Charles had already travelled to Balmoral with his wife Camilla to see his mother.
Meanwhile, Prince William's wife and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton did not make it to Balmoral as she stayed with her children in Windsor. Moreover, Prince Harry, who was recently seen in Germany with his wife Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games, also made his way alone to Scotland without the Duchess of Sussex even though earlier reports suggested that she would also be accompanying the Duke to Balmoral.
However, the public also banded together in this time of uncertainty as crowds gathered in front of Buckingham Palace and some others at The Queen Victoria Memorial situated opposite the Palace. The dedicated lot made their way through the heavy rains and gathered outside the Balmoral Castle where the Queen is being kept under supervision.
