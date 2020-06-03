Is Prince William asking Prince Harry to return to London as latter is not loving LA life with Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry is clearly not loving the LA life and is reportedly leaning on his big brother, Prince William. Read below to know what advice William had for Harry regarding his troubles.

In what is an announcement that still shocks us, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's monumental decision to step back from their Royal duties and instead live a more independent life changed the course of history forever. It also built a bridge between Harry, Meghan and the Royal Family. However, distance makes the heart grow fonder and several reports in the recent weeks have been hinting at reconciliation between Harry and Prince William, with Meghan and Kate Middleton burying the hatchet as well.

One of the biggest reasons as to why this rekindling was possible is because Harry really misses his London life. His quarantine move to Los Angeles with Meghan and their son, Archie, 1, is not going as hunky-dory as he had envisioned. According to US Weekly, Harry has been relying on his big brother as he struggles with his LA move. "Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry. And he wasn’t expecting to be faced with so many obstacles," a source revealed to US Weekly," and added, "William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer. He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety."

Moreover, Queen Elizabeth ll has been reaching out to her grandson to see if he's okay and has offered to help out if needed. Harry's "unrealistic expectations" about LA with the viewpoint of his "rose-colored glasses," has now been extinguished.

While Harry and Meghan have considered moving from LA, for now, the couple will be stationed in California only.

