Prince William is being 'very protective' of Kate Middleton after Meghan's big revelation about their fight
In the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview, the royal family is figuring out a way to forge ahead. Amidst this, several reports have revealed that while there is "deep shock", there are also crisis meetings being held. For the unversed, Harry and Meghan had detailed in their interview with Oprah about how they received no support from the firm. One of the biggest bombshells from the interview was Meghan revealing that the infamous press story about her making Kate Middleton cry was inaccurate.
"The reverse happened," Meghan said adding that everyone in the family knew the truth but did not take any concrete action to kill the story. Ever since this revelation, Prince William has been "very protective" of his wife Kate Middleton, a report in People stated.
"William is very protective of Kate and can get very angry. For Meghan to name Kate in a negative light is worse than being attacked himself," People's this week's cover story quoting Penny Junor, a biographer of Prince William and Prince Harry, said.
The issue was related to Meghan's wedding and the flower girls dresses. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex also revealed that Kate later apologised for the same. "And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing," Meghan told Oprah.
When asked why did the Palace not speak up and inform the press, Meghan replied saying, "That's a very good question."
Anonymous 2 days ago
Very protective because Kate and her Middleclass clan always had something to hide.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Meghan should just be quiet. She’s fake fake fake.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I wonder why Meghan talks 90% of time and Harry is quiet most of the time... I cant believe Harry would sit next to her and hold her hand while she bashes his family and as it is the whole reputation of England.
Anonymous 3 days ago
they go all out to show William and Kate in a good light
Anonymous 3 days ago
What is exemplary about this sham pretentious couple?
Anonymous 3 days ago
They don't have to. They are an exemplary couple.
Anonymous 3 days ago
oh Poor Kate. where was your administration when Meghan had suicidal thoughts.