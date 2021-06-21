Prince William Birthday: From playing cricket in Mumbai to posing for selfies, see Duke's top candid moments

Today, as Prince William turns 39, we decided to go down memory lane and pull out some of Duke's most candid snaps. Check it out below.

Just a day after celebrating Father's Day, the royal family has another reason to celebrate as future king Prince William turns 39 today. The son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles and second in line to the throne after his father, Prince William has rightfully carried the legacy of the monarch forward. From a teenager to the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William has rather seamlessly transferred into positions under the spotlight.

As part of his royal engagements, Prince William has taken on several responsibilities and campaigns as he and wife Kate Middleton continue to carry out their work across the UK and commonwealth. Apart from his busy schedule, Prince William is also a doting dad to his three kids -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Today, as he turns 39, we decided to go down memory lane and pull out some of William's most candid snaps. From playing cricket in Mumbai in 2016 to obliging for a selfie, William is a beloved Prince and these photos below are proof. Check it out:

Taking a Sneak Peek: The Duke of Cambridge meets members of the public as he and Kate visit Keswick Market place during a visit to Cumbria in 2019 in Keswick, England.

Kate Middleton and Prince William take off their footwear before visiting Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, in April 2016.

Prince William and wife Kate (in pink) play with children at Oval Maidan in Mumbai in 2016. The couple were visiting India and Bhutan for a week.

Prince William takes a shot as he bats during a friendly match with Indian children. Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar can be seen in the background which was also attended by Sachin Tendulkar at The Oval Maidan in Mumbai. Kate Middleton also tried her hand at cricket.

Prince William visits Salthill GAA club and participate in some hurling and gaelic football on the third day of their first official visit to Ireland on in 2020.

A Quick Selfie: Prince William visits Galway city centre on the third day of their first official visit to Ireland in March 2020. While members of royal family are not allowed to pose for selfies, Willaim broke royal protocol for this heartwarming picture.

The Duke of Cambridge meets with emergency responders in Edinburgh, Scotland. William joined football fans from across the Scottish emergency services, alongside their friends and family members, at a rooftop bar to watch the Scottish Cup Final last month.

Kate and William see a few street performances and meet the residents of the Banganga community in Mumbai.

Here's wishing Prince William a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Here's how Prince William & Kate Middleton, Prince Charles & royal family members celebrated Father's Day

Share your comment ×