Prince William cancels New York visit for Earthshot Prize Summit following Queen Elizabeth's demise

Prince William will no longer be heading to New York City at the end of the month as planned earlier. The Prince of Wales has cancelled his visit to the US for Earthshot Prize Summit amid grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's demise. TheEarthshot Prize Innovation Summit was set to be held on September 21. Although after the Queen's passing, all members of the royal family will be observing a mourning period of seven days until the late monarch's funeral on September 19.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. While Prince William will not be attending the New York event, according to People, the summit will still go on, co-hosted by other Earthshot Prize organizers and Bloomberg Philanthropies. Attendees for the same include Matt Damon, Bill Gates, Cate Blanchett and even Oscar the Grouch.