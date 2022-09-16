Prince William cancels New York visit for Earthshot Prize Summit following Queen Elizabeth's demise
Prince William has canceled his US visit which was supposed to take place later this month amid the passing of his grandmother.
Prince William will no longer be heading to New York City at the end of the month as planned earlier. The Prince of Wales has cancelled his visit to the US for Earthshot Prize Summit amid grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's demise. TheEarthshot Prize Innovation Summit was set to be held on September 21. Although after the Queen's passing, all members of the royal family will be observing a mourning period of seven days until the late monarch's funeral on September 19.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. While Prince William will not be attending the New York event, according to People, the summit will still go on, co-hosted by other Earthshot Prize organizers and Bloomberg Philanthropies. Attendees for the same include Matt Damon, Bill Gates, Cate Blanchett and even Oscar the Grouch.
Following the passing of the Queen, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have now taken on new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales. The royal couple recently also made their first solo engagement recently after taking on the new roles. Prince William recently also walked in the procession for the Queen's church service alongside his brother Prince Harry and father, King Charles III.
Expressing his grief over the passing of his grandmother, Prince William shared a statement saying, "She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be sometime before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."
