Prince William can't get his head around why brother Prince Harry 'keeps throwing his family under the bus'?

According to a new source report, Prince William "can't comprehend" why his brother Prince Harry "continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV."

"I thought my family would help but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect," Prince Harry revealed during his and Oprah Winfrey's co-produced emotional documentary on mental health, The Me You Can't See, amongst may other startling revelations. If we thought Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview was controversial, the recent accusations against the royal family are infact mind-boggling.

In case you're wondering how the royal family feels about Harry's recent accusations, a report by US Weekly suggests that Prince William, in particular, isn't impressed with his younger brother about publicly discussing his mental health struggles and the ways he felt abandoned by his family in the recently premiered 5-part docuseries. "William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can't comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV," a source shared.

"Of course, mental health is a serious issue, but William can't get his head around why Harry keeps throwing his family under the bus," the source added. Prior to taking his pain public, Harry was already having a tense relationship not just with his older brother but also their father Princes Charles. For the unversed, during an appearance on Dax Shephard's Armchair Expert podcast, the 36-year-old former senior royal member claimed that Charles passed down "a lot of genetic pain and suffering" with the way he raised him, similar to how he was treated by his parents Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip. Harry spoke about this in detail in the docuseries as well.

While some hoped for a reconciliation, with Harry's recent decisions, William and Charles may not be able to forgive and forget. "There's no way they'll ever trust him after this. The damage is done," the source concluded.

Meanwhile, a London reunion between the royal siblings will be as soon as July 1, which would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday. In honour of their late mother, William and Harry have signed off a statue as a tribute to be unveiled on her birthday in the Sunken Garden, Kensington Palace. Harry is expected to be a part of the touching occasion alongside his sibling, in spite of their growing intense rift.

