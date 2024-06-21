Prince William Celebrates 42nd Birthday With Joyful Beach Day Photo Captured By Kate Middleton; see here

Prince William is turning 42! To commemorate his birthday, his wife, Kate Middleton, posted a sweet tribute on Instagram on June 21. Kate shared a heartwarming photo of William jumping in the air on a beach with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Kate took the photo last month in Norfolk, England, and it captures a fun family moment with the kids holding hands and making funny faces for the camera.

"Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx," the Princess of Wales captioned the post, expressing her family's love and admiration for William. Kensington Palace confirmed the location of the photograph.

King Charles also shared a birthday message

In addition to Kate's heartfelt post, King Charles sent a birthday message to his son. The royal family's Instagram Stories included a black-and-white photo of Charles holding baby William. The touching image depicts a young William laughing while perched on his father's lap, with Charles smiling down at him. The caption, "Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday 🎉," commemorated William's special day.

Special Father's Day messages

The birthday tribute comes after George, Charlotte, and Louis sent out special messages for Father's Day on Sunday, June 16. The royal siblings sent their father a heartfelt message: "We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day 💕." The children signed their first social media post, "G, C, & L." Kate also took the accompanying photo, which shows William and his three children looking out at the ocean while facing away from the camera.

William responded to the Father's Day greetings by posting a nostalgic photo of his own father, King Charles. The throwback image shows a young William dressed in blue overalls and a striped T-shirt, playing in a daisy-filled garden near his father. This touching moment shows William and Charles' close relationship.

The royals have spent the month of June celebrating with their families. The Father's Day and birthday tributes convey the love and connection within the family. These intimate moments, captured by Kate, provide a glimpse into their private lives and the joy they find in each other's company. The photos and messages shared on social media appeal to the public, revealing the royal family's relatability and warmth.

