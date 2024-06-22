Prince William Celebrates His Birthday 'Grooving' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert With His Children

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London on June 21 was attended by some British Royal Swifties. William, The Prince of Wales, and his children went in to see the pop star perform at the Wembley Stadium, increasing excitement among fans.

Prince William, who shares three kids aged 10, 9, and 6 with Kate Middleton — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were in attendance at the Eras Tour concert with their father.

Prince William and his children are certified Swifties

On his 42nd birthday, he celebrated it at Wembley Stadium where Taylor Swift once again charmed countless fans with stellar performances and visuals.

To commemorate Prince William's birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a heartwarming picture of William and his children taken by Kate Middleton herself on Instagram. The caption read, "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much!"

Royals love grooving at a Taylor Swift concert

On June 21st, Swift arrived in London where she was greeted by men wearing Royal Guard uniforms playing her iconic bop Shake It Off outside Buckingham Palace.

A video post shared by the royal family showed their delight about Taylor Swift's entry to London.

Previously, Meghan Markle, who is married to William's younger brother, Prince Harry, attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Los Angeles in August 2023.

Swift has previously connected with Prince William — even sharing a stage once. During a charity event at Kensington Palace for Centrepoint held in December 2013, Taylor Swift led him to Jon Bon Jovi. And they sang together, which came as a pleasant surprise.

They performed Livin’ On A Prayer together as the Prince of Wales sang along unexpectedly. This moment was described as spontaneous by aides working under William at that period.

However, since Christmas, she was seen at Trooping The Colour on June 15, the annual event commemorating King Charles’ birthday. But her future engagements will be dependent upon health advice as well as medical recommendations.

Princess Kate did not join her family members at the Eras Tour. Being treated for cancer all these months has kept the Princess of Wales away from resuming duties full-fledged as well as from the public eye. She only made her last public appearance alongside other members of the royal family on Christmas Day.

Multiple media outlets report that the Princess of Wales is blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement she has received over the last couple of months amid her cancer battle. Her recent appearance at King Charles's birthday parade didn't mark her return to public duties yet, reportedly she'd get back to her work only when greenlit by doctors.

