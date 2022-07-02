Prince William celebrates mother Princess Diana's legacy on her 61st birth anniversary

On Princess Diana's 61st birth anniversary, Prince William paid tribute to his late mother. The Duke of Cambridge on the occasion wrote heartfelt letters to the 2022 recipients of The Diana Award in which he evoked the inspiring spirit of his mother and talked about Princess Diana's legacy. The award itself honours young individuals for their humanitarian work.

In his letter, William congratulated the awardees and wrote, "Congratulations on receiving The Diana Award today! You are part of an inspirational generation of young people who are changing the world through your actions, and I hugely admire your efforts." He addressed the changemakers who have toiled through and penned, "Your stories are remarkable. Many of you face huge challenges in the face of difficult times, yet you are tirelessly breaking down barriers to create a better future for us all," as per ET Canada.

He then brought up his mother in the letter as he talked about the incredible work of the awardees, "Thank you for your compassion, bravery and absolute determination. You truly are the personification of my mother’s legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all." He continued and pointed out that there was no better way to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Princess of Wales than to recognise the hardworking people "who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them."

Following the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the country has been in great favour of the royals and with William evoking the beloved spirit of his mother to honour the social changemakers, the public has increased respect for the royal family. Finishing up his letter, William wrote down some words of encouragement, "I hope that you stand proud in the knowledge that you are making a real difference and that you enjoy today’s ceremony — you deserve it!"

