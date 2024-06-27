Prince William Champions Earthshot Prize At London Climate Action Week; Here’s Everything We Know

42-year-old Prince William has recently confirmed his environmental commitment by displaying the Earthshot Prize at London Climate Action Week. Launched last year, the Earthshot Prize supports creative climate solutions. For them, winners in five thematic areas are given one million pounds each to scale up their initiatives. These categories include: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate.

Celebrating climate innovators

At the Earthshot Prize Innovation Camp, Prince William joined a panel discussion titled "Stories of Impact." He congratulated Earthshot Prize finalists and global climate innovators. The event also involved Michael R Bloomberg who is a founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies as well as an international advisor of the Earthshot Prize winners.

According to him, he would rather prefer to say that she is best known for playing the Ted Lasso role on TV than calling her a moderator of a panel. Last year Waddingham emceed the third annual Earthshot Prize ceremony held in Singapore.

Finalists showcased included Nidhi Pant from S4S Technologies, Meaghan Brosnan from WildAid, Manja Kargbo from Freetown the Treetown, Chris Kastern from Abalobi, and Charlot Magayi from Mukuru Clean Stoves.

Among other guests was Stella McCartney with some special guests including designers and video messages by Bill Gates and Dara Khosrowshahi were featured during this event. This camp brought together 50 innovators to connect with experts, investors, and business leaders to scale and accelerate climate solutions.

A busy schedule for Prince William

This came after several royal engagements which had preceded Prince William’s involvement in London Climate Action Week. On June 15th he took part in Trooping the Colour marking King Charles' official birthday celebration.

It happened that Kate Middleton appeared publicly for nearly six months after her cancer treatment. His diary remained packed with Garter Day at Windsor Castle on the 17th of June, Royal Ascot on the 19th, and a visit to Germany for a football match on the 20th of June.

Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday by attending a Taylor Swift concert with his children namely Prince George and Princess Charlotte in honor of his birthday which falls on June 21st each year.

On June 25 He went back to performing royal duties greeting Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan when they visited Britain officially. The day ended with an evening banquet held at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William’s dedication to environmental issues and his packed schedule as a member of the royal family show that he is committed both to family and global changes.

