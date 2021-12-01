Prince William & Charles rubbished Harry when confronted about racist remark; Said he was ‘overreacting’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the world in shock when they revealed that a member of the British royal family commented on their future child (Archie’s) skin colour and actually showed concern over him being dark-skinned. Now, while chatting with US Weekly, royal author Christopher Andersen is finally offering some insight into the scandal and the alleged remarks—including the role played by Prince Charles and Prince William in the controversy.

Andersen said: “I was able to trace this back to a comment that was made by Prince Charles to [Duchess] Camilla on the day that the announcement of Harry and Meghan’s engagement was made. And what he did was casually turn to her like any grandparent to be would do and say, ‘I wonder what their children will look like, hair color, eye, color, complexion.’ … He did it fondly, but the problem is it was taken misconstrued, contorted over a period of time by the bureaucrats and the palace — the people who [Princess] Diana used to call the men in gray — and they really weaponized that and turned it into something that was quite nasty by the time it reached Harry’s ear.”

Andersen also noted that when the Duke of Sussex confronted his father about the remark, he along with William told him he was “oversensitive” and “overreacting.” “That complicated what was already a very complicated situation,” Andersen added.

Prince Charles on his part, has rubbished Andersen’s claims and his previous book which made headlines earlier this month. Prince Charles referred to the story as “fiction” and “not worth further comment” in a statement via US Weekly.

