Prince William cuts ties with longtime pal as he’s pro Harry & Meghan? His closeness to Sussexes the problem?

Prince William has reportedly cut ties with his longtime journalist friend Tom Bradby after his increasing closeness with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became an issue for the Duke.

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has reportedly ended his longtime friendship with ITV host and journalist Tom Bradby after he sided with Prince Harry amidst the brothers' much-publicized rift. Bradby spoke to the Sussexes during their Southern Africa tour in 2019, where Harry first admitted to a fall-out with his brother — and Markle revealed just how unhappy she was in her royal life. Now reports via Page Six suggest that Prince William cut ties with Bradby as he has become increasingly close to Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

“William can’t trust Tom,” a source told Page Six. “Tom has tried to be friends with both Harry and William, but to my mind it doesn’t come across like Tom is an honest broker, the brothers don’t need some person in the middle — without knowing if they can trust them — when they can speak to each other directly.” Both William and Harry grew friendly with Bradby when he worked as ITV’s royal correspondent.

Bradby was even given the first interview with William and Kate Middleton upon their engagement in November 2010. His wife Claudia worked with Kate — now the Duchess of Cambridge — at Brit fashion brand Jigsaw. Kate worked there briefly as an assistant accessories buyer before her engagement.

However, a palace source told the Daily Mail on Wednesday: “William is a sensitive soul and believes it’s in times of crisis when you find out who your true friends are. “It would be fair to say Bradby hasn’t been one of them.” The source claimed certain Palace staff are “even angrier” at Bradby’s allegedly “pro-Harry and Meghan” reporting of their dramatic exit from the royal family.

