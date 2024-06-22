Prince William Dances To Taylor Swift's Shake It Off During Eras Tour London; Fans Say 'He's Such a Dad'

Prince William, along with his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended Taylor Swift’s first concert of the Eras Tour in London. The Prince of Wales was seen grooving with the Swifties at the Webley Stadium. The father of three danced off to the tunes of Swift’s Shake It Off.

The video of the royal member dancing went viral on the internet, and the fans of the royal family couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on the royal’s dancing skills.

Fans react to Prince William dancing at the Eras Tour

Taking to their X account, the official page of Eras Tour captured the video of the Duke of Cambridge shaking a leg at the London concert as Swift crooned to her track, Shake It Off. The fans couldn’t keep up their excitement as the comment section under the post was filled with witty comments about the prince’s dance moves.

One of the users wrote, “He’s Such a Dad.” While the other one shared, “Prince William got moves, & boy, I tell you, George & Charlotte are definitely embarrassed.”

The fans of the royal family kept up with their excitement. As one of the fans thought, “And that's ladies and gentlemen—the future king of England.” A fan shared an old video of his Royal Highness from when he shook a leg with an African native.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales, along with his kids, posed with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the conclusion of her concert. Prince George and Princess Charlotte displayed bright laughs for the picture, as Swift also seemed to have cracked a joke for her young fans.

Taylor Swift’s grand welcome in the London city

The royal guards, who performed Shake It Off on the band, greeted Swift with great pomp and circumstance in front of Buckingham Palace before her Eras Tour. On their Instagram account, the palace posted a video of the band playing with the caption, "Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin.”

The Grammy winner’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, too, made an appearance at the first concert of the Eras Tour to show his support for Swift.

After performing at Wembley for one more show, Swift will take her tour to Dublin for the next leg.

