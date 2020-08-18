Prince William didn't speak to Prince Harry for 2 months after Megxit plans were taken public: Report

The author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all biography Omid Scobie claims that Prince William and Prince Harry did not speak to each other for two months after the news of the couple’s exit broke in January.

According to recent claims by royal correspondent Omid Scobie, who co-wrote Finding Freedom--royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry cut contact with each other “completely” for two months and now rarely speak, the author of a new royal biography has claimed. The Duke of Cambridge was reportedly furious with the Sussexes for "damaging the Royal Family's reputation" by posting their exit plan publicly on Instagram, Scobie revealed in an interview with True Royalty.

During the chat, the author revealed how the brothers didn't speak for an extended period around the time of the Sandringham summit. The summit saw senior members of the royal family hash out the details of Harry and Meghan's exit. Prior to leaving the family for America, Harry is also reported to have shouted "What the hell" at the Queen during one heated discussion about a royal aide, according to The Sun.

Recent revelations also suggest that there had supposedly been tension between the Sussexes and Cambridges for months prior to Harry and Meghan's bombshell announcement in January. The two princes were forced to publicly deny they had had a major falling out the night before a polo match in July last year.

Omid Scobie claims that the gulf between them "grew wider and wider" as time went on. "I think, really, where it went wrong for Harry and Meghan and the Cambridges was that decision to go public with the road map to their new working model," Omid shared. “Because the statements weren't ‘discussed internally’ before release, William is said to have been hurt--as he is always juggling two roles in the apparent dispute: future king and brother,” Scobie continued.

"That it put the family business out into the public domain when it should’ve been discussed privately and there was a lot of disappointment there that continues to this day," added Mr Scobie.

British tabloid The Sun also claims that Prince William and Harry now hardly speak, while Kate and Meghan have washed their hands of each other entirely. One source told the publishing house that "it’s completely wrong to think William and Harry are communicating like they used to. The fallout is serious and difficult. Kate and Meghan don’t communicate personally at all."

In the book, which the author insists was completed with some direct input from the Sussexes, the two duchesses' relationship "never progressed that far"--with Meghan supposedly upset over Kate not helping out during her pregnancy. Omid said: “I don’t think there was really much attempt to make them stay. If I’m being honest — and that’s highlighted throughout the book — the relationship between Meghan and Kate really never progressed that far.”

