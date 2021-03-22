Prince William in disagreement with Prince Harry’s comments on Oprah interview? Former isn’t ‘trapped’?

An insider close to Prince William and Prince Harry reflected on the latter’s comments from the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. See what the insider had to say.

According to recent reports, Prince William isn’t fully on board with comments that Prince Harry made about him in his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. If you didn’t know, among the many revealing remarks from Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's joint sit-down, the Duke of Sussex said that his father, Prince Charles, and brother are "trapped" within the monarchy. "I am part of the system with them, I always have been, but I guess — and I'm very aware of this — my brother can't leave that system, but I have," Harry, 36, said. "My father and my brother are trapped. They don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that."

Asked by Oprah if William wanted to leave the royal family, Harry replied, "I don't know. I can't speak for him." Now, Sunday Times recently spoke to an insider who is close to both brothers claimed that William, who is second in line to the throne behind their father, found those comments "way off the mark."

"He has a path set for him and he's completely accepting of his role. He is very much his grandmother's grandson in that respect of duty and service," the source told the outlet. A source close to William, 38, added that the Duke of Cambridge was "reeling" after the interview first aired. "His head is all over the place on it."

"I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together," Harry explained in his interview. "But we are on different paths." Although he described his relationship with his older sibling at the moment as "space," Harry reiterated that he "will always be there" for William and his family.

