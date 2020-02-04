Prince William discusses his love for 'Joker' with Joaquin Phoenix: I’m glad I didn’t watch it before bed

Prince William, who has been the BAFTA president for the last 10 years, also proclaimed his love for 'Joker' and chatted with Joaquin Phoenix who bagged the Best Actor award.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were in the front row on Sunday when they attended the BAFTA 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made for a picture-perfect shot as they strutted on the red carpet and mingled with celebrities before and after the awards show. Prince William, who has been the BAFTA president for the last 10 years, also proclaimed his love for 'Joker' and chatted with Joaquin Phoenix who bagged the Best Actor award.

Turns out, William admitted to Joaquin that he was cautioned by quite a few people about Joker. "Lovely to meet you. I absolutely loved The Joker. It was brilliant. I put it off and put it off before watching it, as people kept telling me ‘be careful when you choose to watch it.’"

Prince William added, "I’m glad I didn’t watch it before bed, but huge congratulations on an amazing performance." Phoenix also thanked Prince William for his speech which pointed out at the lack of diversity in the awards nominations at the awards show. "We find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to address diversity in the sector. That cannot be right in this day and age. I must admit I don’t know whether I should be proud, or slightly alarmed, about the number of winners over the last decade who have portrayed members of my own family," Prince William said while indirectly mentioning the hit Netflix series The Crown.

