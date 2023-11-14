Prince William feels 'fantastic to be back' in Singapore after a decade

Prince William is widely regarded as the most likable member of British Royalty today after the passing of Queen Elizabeth ll and the fact that Prince Harry has left the royal family. He is also the next in line of succession to the throne of Windsor.

Apart from being an active member of the British Royal Family, Prince William is also an active environmentalist and has used his wealth and influence to advocate for the betterment of the same.

Prince William on being back in Singapore for the Earthshot ceremony

Prince William landed in Singapore recently to attend the Earthshot Prizes that were started by his Royal Foundation charity in 2020. The awards are a testament to the Prince’s commitment to finding innovative solutions and combating environmental challenges.

The awards will be hosted by Sterling K Brown and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham on November 7th, 2023. The British Royal is back in Singapore after 11 years, especially for the Earthshot prizes event.

"Singapore’s bold vision to be a leader for environmental innovation sets the standard for others to follow," Prince William said in a statement. "I am grateful to the Singaporean people for hosting us this week. Let us all take inspiration from the fantastic work being done here as we celebrate this year’s Earthshot Prize finalists."

A star-studded Earshot ceremony in Singapore

This is Us fame Sterling K Brown will be hosting the ceremony with none other than Hannah Waddingham, the Ted Lasso star. The main event is accompanied by a star-studded awards ceremony as well, where the Prince of Wales will be walking the green carpet with a variety of stars from Cate Blanchett to many musical guests as well.

Cate Blanchett who is also a council member will be presenting one of the awards in addition to Lana Condor and Robert Irwin. The duo will be announcing the five winners of the prize who will be receiving $1.2 million each to fund their projects.

Prince William started the Earshot ceremony with his Royal Foundation charity in 2020. The goal of the awards was to foster innovative solutions and technologies.

