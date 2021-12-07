Prince William gets nostalgic about spending Christmas with late grandfather Prince Philip

Prince William recently got nostalgic and looked back at Christmas and the traditions the royal family follows. The 39-year-old Duke spoke to Apple Fitness+ for their Time to Walk series and chatted about the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk—the Sandringham House. William and his wife Kate Middleton also have a country home nearby the estate. During the chat, William recalled: "My family spend their Christmases in Norfolk at Sandringham, which is in the UK. Walking along here, you've got big pine trees that are quite synonymous with this part of Norfolk. And I love the smell of pine in the winter. It's very soothing. It's been a walk that my family have done for many, many years on the way to church on Christmas Day. It must be at least 25 years by now."

The Duke also remembered his time with his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99. "I have strong memories of walking down here, and my grandfather, he used to walk so fast that there'd be huge gaps and spaces between all of us walking down, and there'd be us at the back with little legs trying to keep up. You know, I think, over time, you start to feel quite attached to those moments and those memories before."

He also shared a cheeky moment from his childhood and said: "We sit opposite each other as a family, and growing up, having my cousins sat opposite me has always been quite difficult to keep a straight face at times. I have had the giggles many, many times in the service. Luckily, no one's filming it. So you can get away with it, and on Christmas Day, it's fun to have a giggle and enjoy yourself."

If you didn't know, William and Prince Harry both grew up incredibly close to their cousins — Zara Tindall and her brother Peter Phillips, and Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Now his own children are known to get into a little mischief with their cousins!

Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle exchange Christmas gifts with Prince William, Kate Middleton ahead of the holiday