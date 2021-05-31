Prince William is 'greatly concerned' Prince Harry may 'go too far with his truth bombs' about royal family?

According to a recent report, Prince William fears that his brother Prince Harry's 'truth-bombing' will go a step too far and further damage his relationship with the royal family.

With Prince Harry's recent candour, when it comes to his shocking revelations about the royal family, his brother Prince William is "greatly concerned" that The Duke of Sussex's 'truth-bombing' may go a step too far and increase the rift in his relationship with the royal family. A friend of William's shared with The Mail about how The Duke of Cambridge was disappointed with Harry's recent rant of how his family wasn't supportive of wife Meghan Markle's mental health battle.

In a recent episode of Harry and Oprah Winfrey's co-produced moving docuseries The Me You Can't See, the 38-year-old former senior royal member is seen referencing "shame" which relatives feel when confronted with mental health problems. Getting deeply personal with Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close, Harry shared, "As parents, as siblings, certainly from what I've learned, there's an element of shame we feel because we're like, 'How could we not have seen it?' But we all know when people are suffering and people are struggling that we're all incredibly good at covering it up."

Interestingly, the source stated that Buckingham Palace has "concerns rather than fears" that Harry and Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child after their son Archie, 2, will make further allegations.

