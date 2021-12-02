Prince William had a 'cyber relationship' with Britney Spears, claims royal biographer

Royal author Christopher Andersen has recently claimed in his new book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan that Prince William allegedly had cyber relationships with Britney Spears and Lauren Bush before meeting or getting married to Kate Middleton.

According to US Weekly, Andersen has claimed that Prince William, 39, and Britney Spears, 40, "tried to get together back when they were young." He reportedly also had a cyber relationship with model and President George W Bush's niece Lauren Bush. US Weekly noted that Andersen claimed about Prince William and Britney Spears' relationship never escalating beyond "phone conversations." "There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period,” he said.

During a 2002 interview with ITV1's Frank Skinner Show, via US Weekly, the Toxic singer had said they "exchanged emails for a little bit, and he was supposed to come and see [her] somewhere but it didn't work out."

For those unversed, Prince William and Kate Middleton started dating in 2003 after they started studying together at the University of St Andrews. The duo then announced their engagement in 2010 and tied the knot in April 2011. Now, Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3.

Britney Spears too is engaged to fiance Sam Asghari and shares two kids with ex Kevin Federline. Her 13-year long conservatorship has also recently been terminated and her father Jamie Spears is no longer her conservator.

