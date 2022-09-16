Prince William had flashbacks of mother Prince Diana's funeral during the late Queen's ceremony; Reports

Bringing back memories. It seems while Prince William walked behind the late Queen's coffin during her funeral procession, memories of his past popped up. The newly-appointed Prince of Wales shared with mourners that while walking behind the coffin, he got flashbacks to his mother Princess Diana's funeral when he was just a young boy of 15 years.

On Thursday, the Prince shared with well-wishers that walking in his grandmother's cortege "brought back memories" from his mother's funeral in 1997, per Page Six. He also told another mourner how it had been "very difficult" for him. While confessing to the emotional mourner, the Prince said, "Don’t cry now, you’ll start me." He was also heard talking to a well-wisher at the ceremony as he poignantly noted that the Queen was "everyone’s grandmother."