Prince William had flashbacks of mother Prince Diana's funeral during the late Queen's ceremony; Reports
While greeting the public at the late Queen's funeral procession, Prince William opened up about his pain with the mourners.
Bringing back memories. It seems while Prince William walked behind the late Queen's coffin during her funeral procession, memories of his past popped up. The newly-appointed Prince of Wales shared with mourners that while walking behind the coffin, he got flashbacks to his mother Princess Diana's funeral when he was just a young boy of 15 years.
On Thursday, the Prince shared with well-wishers that walking in his grandmother's cortege "brought back memories" from his mother's funeral in 1997, per Page Six. He also told another mourner how it had been "very difficult" for him. While confessing to the emotional mourner, the Prince said, "Don’t cry now, you’ll start me." He was also heard talking to a well-wisher at the ceremony as he poignantly noted that the Queen was "everyone’s grandmother."
Meanwhile, he also shared that his children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7 did understand that their great-grandma had passed away though little Prince Louis who is 4 years old understood much less of the situation. Like her husband, Kate Middleton who has inherited Princess Diana's title as the Princess of Wales also talked to a mourner and revealed that she would break into tears if she read too many sympathy notes.
For those unversed, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on September 8th at her Balmoral residence surrounded by her closest royals including her son the newly-appointed King Charles III, his wife Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Prince Andrew, Prince William and Prince Harry.
