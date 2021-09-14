Prince William & Harry come together to honour late Prince Philip: Dukes remember his ‘unapologetic presence’

The royal family is giving tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh aka Prince Philip with a slightly more intimate perspective on the Duke’s century-long life. The family released footage from Queen Elizabeth's private collection, where fans and royal watchers can see an excited Prince Philip on a mini-tricycle racing young Prince Charles and Princess Anne as young Elizabeth dashes behind, trying to keep up.

Other glimpses from the family's personal library show Philip rowing on a lake with his youngest son, Prince Edward, and relaxing with his children by a lake — possibly in Scotland, where he famously used to BBQ on the family summer breaks. The clips are part of the BBC's upcoming Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, a new documentary celebrating the Duke of Edinburgh's life which will be released on September 22.

As the old videos fade away, the family appears to say their last words to honour the late Duke. Prince Charles says: "We were lucky to have him for nearly a hundred years.”

Prince William and Prince Harry are also seen in the clip, without their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. William says: "He's always been a huge presence behind everything we have done really." Harry, 36, says: "What you see is what you got with my grandfather. He was unapologetically him."

According to the BBC, who’s executing the documentary, several royals paid tribute and offered "personal thoughts and reflections as they pay an historic tribute to the extraordinary life" of Philip, who died on April 9 — just two months before what would have been his 100th birthday.

