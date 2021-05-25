Prince William & Harry’s outrage over Princess Diana’s BBC interview leading to an emotional reunion?

According to royal experts, Prince William and Prince Harry’s shared outrage over Princess Diana’s BBC interview may drive the brothers to an emotional reunion.

Prince William and Prince Harry's disappointment over Martin Bashir's interview with their late mother Princess Diana may just be the key to bring the feuding duo back together. For the unversed, there’s been some friction between the brothers since Harry and Meghan Markle publically opened up about their decision to leave the royal family in 2020. While the couple’s talk in the now-explosive interview was their truth to share, it did rile up some feathers back in the UK.

In the Sussexes’ March interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, made several revelations about the royal family aka The Firm and raised issues like racism, insecurity, failure to protect the couple from media, all within the family. They also detailed how the family was insensitive to Meghan’s mental health issues as she was struggling to cope with the negative media attention, while pregnant with their son Archie.

Now, after months of coldness between William and Harry, it is reported that the duo will reunite on July 1st for the unveiling of their mother's statue on July 1--what would've been Diana's 60th birthday. According to Daily Star’s royal watcher Richard Jobson, their similar feelings towards their late mother’s Panorama interview which is rumoured to be ‘manipulated.’

Jobson pointed out that both the brothers condemned the "lurid and false claims" the journalist used to trick Diana into agreeing to take part in the interview — and the BBC cover-up that followed — in the wake of Lord Dyson's scathing report. "This may - their indignation at the BBC - may bring them all together, because frankly the feuding, blaming, finger-pointing has to stop at some stage," he said.

