Prince William Hasn't Been 'Leaning' On Many People During Tough TImes

Prince William is one of the most gracious royals. He takes his duty to his family and country very seriously. The beloved prince has been dealing with a difficult time at home. With his wife Kate Middleton and father, King Charles III, battling cancer, things have been tough for the Prince of Wales. The ever-kind Royal has been keeping his inner circle tight as he continues to emotionally support his kids and fulfill his duties. As reported by People, a family friend close to the Prince of Wales revealed that he has not been leaning on many others in these tough times. Prince William is truly an exemplary individual, as he keeps a balanced life in times of difficulty.

Prince William has only been leaning on his immediate family for support

ALSO READ: King Charles Honors Prince William With Military Role; Experts Feel It Would Have Gone To Prince Harry Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Prince William is keeping his close friends close during this difficult time. The 41-year-old prince is not leaning on too many others as he focuses on his family. As his father King Charles and his wife Kate Middleton's shattering illness. According to People, a close friend revealed that he has been keeping his inner circle tight.

While his wife is receiving cancer treatment, Prince William is juggling his duty as a working royal with providing emotional support to their three children. The Prince and Princess of Wales have three kids together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. After Kate Middleton’s diagnosis, King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer.

Advertisement

A royal insider told People, “With his father and his wife both undergoing cancer treatments, nobody prince or pauper would anticipate something like this. William is digging deep.”

According to a close friend, the Prince of Wales is strongly dependent on the nuclear family unit. The unit consists of his immediate family of five and Middleton’s family. Which consists of her siblings Pippa and James and her parents Carole and Michael Middleton. According to insiders, Prince William and his father, Charles, have also become closer. According to the royal insider, Princess Kate, one can never let their barriers down if it’s their mother.

King Charles III and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer

Buckingham Palace declared in February that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. The Palace released an official statement on Instagram, saying, "His Majesty has today begun a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Even though the nature of his ailment is unknown, His Majesty will carry out routine governmental business and paperwork during this period."

They went on to state that the King is grateful to his medical staff and that he is confident that he will recover quickly and resume his public duties as soon as possible. Aside from the news of his health fight, Kensington Palace also posted a video message on Instagram from Kate Middleton. In the video message, she revealed she is also undergoing cancer treatment.

In reaction to speculations about her health, Catherine, Princess of Wales, made a video statement on March 22. After testing following her major abdominal surgery in London in January, She disclosed her cancer diagnosis. Noting the success of her operation and her improved health, Catherine said that she was undergoing prophylactic chemotherapy.

ALSO READ: Did Kate Middleton-Prince William Arrive Late To King Charles' Coronation? Royal Biographer Reveals Year After Event