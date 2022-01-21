Prince William ‘heavily involved’ in Queen’s call to strip Andrew’s title; Monarch relies on Duke’s counsel

According to royal experts, heir to the British throne, Prince William was deeply “involved” in Queen Elizabeth’s decision of stripping Prince Andrew’s titles and royal duties amid his legal battle. Talking to US Weekly, royal expert Kristin Contino said: “William, in fact, was very involved in this decision, and it’s been said that he met with the queen in person ahead of their announcement that came out last week. I think that really shows — and I think that’s interesting — his growing influence and how she trusts his judgment and is looking for his advice. And I think that’s a great sign of things to come for William and how much she is relying on talking to him and his counsel.”

If you didn't know, after the Queen, William, 39, is second in line to the British throne behind his father, Prince Charles, who was also reportedly integral in the move. “Charles, of course, was involved in that decision too. But I think [what] a lot of people thought was interesting is William’s heavy involvement in that. So I think she really is leaning on her two heirs at this time [to] help make those sort of big family decisions,” the expert added.

For those unversed, earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew, 61, had been stripped of his military titles after news broke that he could face trial in a sexual assault lawsuit. The palace also released a statement saying: “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

